'Bitterly disappointed': Flat Pickers made to pay for slow start

An (almost) miracle comeback by Maitland against Wests on Sunday has done little to disguise a sluggish start from the defending premiers.
Scores were 6-6 early in the round three clash at Harker Oval before a procession of Rosellas tries had the visitors trailing 30-6 at half-time.
For a club that has dominated the Newcastle RL for the past three seasons, it was unfamiliar territory.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said the break gave him an opportunity for him to deliver a few home truths.
"(I was) bitterly disappointed in that first half, we would have spoken about a lot of things but the one thing we needed to address was our attitude," he said.
"We just didn't bring it today, we were beaten by a desperate Wests side that attacked everything and we stood back and watched it happen and I haven't seen that in this footy side for a while."
The rev-up at half-time worked and Maitland almost snatched a draw at the death, eventually running out of time to lose 36-30.
"Some blokes got challenged individually because what they dished up wasn't acceptable by their standards and ours and those guys turned around and took that on board," Lantry said.
Without the right attitude in defence, Lantry said the Pickers will struggle to win games in a competition already shaping as one of the closest in years.
Maitland will get the perfect opportunity to bounce back when they take on fierce Coalfields rival Cessnock away at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday, May 4.
The Goannas have opened the season with two wins after accounting for Northern Hawks 44-6 on ANZAC Day.
"(We'll need a) good preparation and then (to) turn up with the right attitude," Lantry said. "It's pretty simple, don't try and complicate the game too much - run hard, tackle hard.
"Get the little things done right that in the effort areas and we should see a decent 80 minute performance."
