Pets are forever friends, but costs hurt

Pets are wonderful.
Whether you're a cat or a dog person - or even someone with birds, rabbits or otherwise - a pet often provides invaluable comfort during a tough day, or shares your excitement on the good days.
I was watching a Netflix doco about Manchester City winning three-straight Premier League football titles and there was a really telling moment about the value of pets.
One of the star players is out with his dog and saying how she is a companion and a friend whether he wins or loses the headline matches.
Someone making millions each year, he says "She doesn't know who I am, but she loves me anyway".
That value can't be understated, treat them well and your pets will likely love you unconditionally no matter who you are in the wider world.
So it's saddening to see the increasing barriers to pet ownership. A large portion of rental properties will limit pet ownership, but even if you have a mortgage the cost of living crisis can really hinder adding a pet to the family.
My cat is getting old and is admittedly very spoiled as I try to give him a pleasant sunset era, but it's alarming to me the costs involved.
There might be ways to scrimp and save on providing for your pet, but dry food, wet food, some treats and kitty litter add up each week, i'd say a bare minimum of $50, but I'm regularly spending more than that.
Even that bare minimum cost could be too much for many young families and I'd be curious to see if its giving rise to people who haven't had the joy of pet companionship.
It's no wonder we're seeing the rise of things like cat and dog cafes overseas and even in Australian cities as people look to find ways to connect with some furry friends without the prohibitive costs.
I truly hope something can be done to remedy the cost of living crisis lest our lives stray further and further away from what we used to have.
Jacob McMaster, ACM Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.