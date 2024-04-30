Farmers Wants a Wife contestants dance the night away in Lorn

Those tuning into Channel 7 on Sunday night will have noticed some familiar locations during Farmer Wants a Wife.
Episode seven of the show, which featured the annual country ball, was filmed around Maitland.
The farmers were filmed casting a line at Queens Wharf, Morpeth while their potential love interests had a drink at Lorn Park Bowling Club, then everyone came together for the big dance at Lorn Rose Farm.
Lorn Rose Farm owner Mark Duffield-Thomas said news of the show filming at the farm was quite the secret to keep.
"It was fantastic having the guys visit the farm and they did an incredible job styling it," he said.
"It's great to showcase the area and get them to come and visit, and hopefully have more similar things like that in the future."
Mr Duffield-Thomas said it was very special seeing the farm on TV.
"We were really proud," he said.
"It's been a long process for us, we've had the farm for about five years and we've been doing a lot of renovations."
Mr Duffield-Thomas hopes the farm will host more events in the future like weddings, and currently its spaces are available on airbnb.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.