The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Work starts on road to improve Oakhampton Heights flood access

By Newsroom
Updated April 29 2024 - 2:43pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oakhampton Heights. Picture supplied
Oakhampton Heights. Picture supplied

Maitland City Council is beginning stage one of works at Oakhampton Heights to improve accessibility for residents during flooding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.