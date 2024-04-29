Work starts on road to improve Oakhampton Heights flood access

Maitland City Council is beginning stage one of works at Oakhampton Heights to improve accessibility for residents during flooding.
Jointly funded by the Office of Local Government and Maitland council, more than $2 million in work will take place to construct the foundations of a new access road in the area, which will act as an emergency route in minor flooding.
The road will be located to the south of Scobies Lane, running parallel with the flood control line and will involve the initial construction of 650m of road foundation and a new intersection with Oakhampton Road.
The final design of the new road will be approximately 2.6m higher than the lowest point of the existing Scobies Lane and will reduce the length of time Oakhampton Heights residents are cut off by floodwaters.
Council's acting group manager Infrastructure & Works Ashley Kavanagh said "this will improve access for residents during minor flooding".
"This project, while being staged, will have an immediate improvement for residents in the area as it opens up another access point in and out of Oakhampton Heights even during construction, and will reduce the time locals are isolated when it floods," he said.
To support these works, the removal of an existing dairy structure, farm sheds, a water tank and fencing will take place while powerlines will be relocated.
Major earthworks will begin this week, with stage one set to be completed in October 2024. The current Scobies Lane will remain open until all stages of the project are complete.
