Changed overnight traffic conditions at Beresfield, Thornton and Hexham

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Monday night at Beresfield, Thornton and Hexham to carry out traffic surveys.
The surveys will utilise tube counters and cameras to monitor traffic, cyclist and pedestrian movements as part of investigations to better understand demand in the area and inform future planning projects.
To minimise impacts to motorists, equipment will be installed at night from 6pm on Monday, April 29 to 4am on Tuesday, April 30, and will be removed from 6pm to 4am on or before Wednesday, May 15, weather permitting.
Intermittent single lane and shoulder closures with traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place as needed for the safety of workers and motorists at the following locations:
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.