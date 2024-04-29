The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Incoming HECS debt rise 'too scary' for Maitland midwifrey student

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
April 30 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Newcastle midwifrey student Paige Smith at Maitland Hospital post-shift. Picture by Peter Lorimer
University of Newcastle midwifrey student Paige Smith at Maitland Hospital post-shift. Picture by Peter Lorimer

FOR the second time in her educational journey, 36-year-old Paige Smith will face the daunting reality of a second HECS-HELP debt.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.