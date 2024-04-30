First half goal blitz against Broadmeadow sends Magpies top

Maitland flexed their premiership credentials in emphatic style on Sunday afternoon at Cooks Square Park romping to a 5-1 victory against a previously undefeated Broadmeadow.
The top two Northern NSW NPLW sides faced off on April 28 for the third time this season with many expecting a tight contest. Few would have anticipated the Magpies racing out to a 4-0 lead before the half-time break.
Goals in quick succession to Sophie Jones (8'), Bronte Peel (19'), Georgia Amess (21') and Jones (37') blew the Magic away.
Amess added another after the resumption (54') and despite having to navigate the last 35 minutes with 10 players, after Paige Kingston-Hogg was dismissed for her second bookable offence, the Magpies only conceded a late consolation goal.
Maitland have multiple threats going forward whether it be through Peel, Amess or captain Sophie Stapleford on the left flank. Coach Keelan Hamilton said with some new faces this season the squad is starting to gel.
"In terms of performance we have really started to reach some good positive levels," he said. "We've had some really good victories over Newcastle Olympic in the cup game, we had a good victory against Charlestown last Tuesday.
"Then we've had some good league performances culminating with the result against Broadmeadow.
"Our form is trending in the right direction and we're really happy with that at the moment. It's our job to maintain that."
The Magpies have scored 39 goals in seven matches however Hamilton is equally pleased with the backline who have only conceded six goals.
"We want to be a side that's capable at both ends of the pitch and I think with our recent form we have been able to do that," he said.
"Again on the weekend defensively, we scored five goals, but defensively I don't think they had a shot on target in the first half. So we were well in control defensively as well."
Nursing some sore legs after a busy run of games, Maitland will be heavy favourites to account for seventh placed Warners Bay who they host at Cooks Square Park on Sunday, May 5, at 4pm.
Maitland won their last encounter 9-0 back in round three, the beginning of a five game winning run in the league.
