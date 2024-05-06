The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

Drop into The Levee on Mother's Day for annual autumn fair

By Newsroom
May 7 2024 - 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Falling Leaves at The Levee. Picture supplied
Falling Leaves at The Levee. Picture supplied

Gather your loved ones and mark your calendars for a very special Mother's Day experience at The Levee on Saturday, May 11 from 10am to 2pm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.