Drop into The Levee on Mother's Day for annual autumn fair

Gather your loved ones and mark your calendars for a very special Mother's Day experience at The Levee on Saturday, May 11 from 10am to 2pm.
The Levee's annual autumn village fair, Falling Leaves, will feature a vibrant selection of handcrafted treasures, engaging entertainment and creative activities.
"Falling Leaves is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a fun filled day with the family and of course, treat mum with a special gift,' said The Levee public programs officer David Graham.
"The Levee will be filled with an eclectic mix of artisan stalls, live entertainment and interactive workshops, so there's something for everyone to enjoy."
Marketgoers will be able to choose from a diverse range of handmade and crafted items from local artisans, including bright and bold floral themed paintings, handmade wood and resin turned gifts and handcrafted jewellery.
Kids will be encouraged to unleash their creativity and create a personalised gift for mum with a free watercolour activity hosted by local artist Katrina Holden, or make their own paper cut out characters with Nina Katzmarksi.
The Maple Leaf Stage will feature performances by talented student musicians from Newcastle based Marmalade Sky.
Maitland's lifestyle precinct also offers a range of dining, entertainment options and retail stores for shoppers to explore.
'As a hub for creativity and community, The Levee is proud to showcase the talents of our local artists and makers,' Graham says.
For more information on the stallholders or to book the free art sessions, visit mait.city/FallingLeaves.
