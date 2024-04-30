The Maitland Mercury
Unreel: Keegan catches $1m barra

April 30 2024
A 19-year-old Katherine man has snagged the catch of a lifetime, reeling in the Northern Territory's most-wanted barra in the Million Dollar Fish competition.

