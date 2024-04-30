Maitland bowling and bridge clubs to install life-saving defibrillators

New life-saving defibrillators will be installed at Maitland Bridge Club and East Maitland Bowling Club, after being awarded grants in the NSW Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program.
The two Maitland clubs were among 193 to share in $500,000, with each organisation receiving up to $3000 towards the purchase, installation and training in a new automated external defibrillator.
The program was available to a range of clubs, associations and councils in the State's lowest socio-economic areas according to Australian Bureau of Statistics SEIFA data.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, and Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said "Maitland residents love their sport and this funding will ensure our local sporting organisations are equipped to respond to life-threatening emergencies".
"With more and more people of all ages participating in sport and active recreation across the Maitland region, this equipment gives them peace of mind should the worst ever happen," she said.
Minister for Sport Steve Kamper said "heart attacks and heart disease do not discriminate, and access to a defibrillator immediately following a cardiac arrest can mean the difference between life and death".
"The NSW Government wants to ensure that people participating in sport in the State's most disadvantaged areas have access to the same life-saving equipment as people in more affluent areas," he said.
"The NSW Government's Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program ensures that our smallest community sport and recreation clubs are equipped to respond to life-threatening emergencies."
Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute co-deputy director professor Jamie Vandenberg said nine out of 10 people who have a sudden cardiac arrest outside of hospital won't survive.
"But your chances are greatly increased if there is a defibrillator close at hand," he said.
"It's fantastic to see that more sports clubs across NSW will now have these life-saving devices installed as a result of these grants.
"Every second counts when it comes to surviving a sudden cardiac arrest."
