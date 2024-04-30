The Maitland Mercury
Maitland bowling and bridge clubs to install life-saving defibrillators

By Newsroom
April 30 2024 - 4:26pm
A defibrillator. File picture

New life-saving defibrillators will be installed at Maitland Bridge Club and East Maitland Bowling Club, after being awarded grants in the NSW Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program.

