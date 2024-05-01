Wet weather system: city smashed with rain and it's just the beginning

Maitland has been smashed with rain overnight, with almost 60 millimetres falling in parts of the city - and it's just the beginning.
Maitland Airport had received 58 millimetres of rain to 9am on Wednesday.
Tocal was close behind with 38 millimetres during the same period.
The deluge extended to other parts of the Hunter, with some impressive totals in other areas.
Hexham had 55 millimetres, Barrington had 54 mm, Williamtown had 44, Seaham had 39mm, Gresford had 34, Dungog had 26mm, Pokolbin had 17mm and Wollombi had 16.
The system was mainly costal, so the Upper Hunter only had small rainfall totals for the same period.
The deluge has left water lying in low lying areas around Maitland, crops soaked and it has put the city's vegetable production at a standstill.
Rain is predicted every day until Tuesday and livestock owners are being warned to monitor the conditions closely.
They have been urged to revise their flood evacuation plan and to move stock, fodder and machinery to higher ground when necessary.
