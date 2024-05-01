High flying Mustangs ready for Albury welcome in NBL1 East

Maitland will get an early test of their title credentials on the road on Saturday in a battle against Albury-Wodonga.
The Mustangs lead the NBL1 East, unbeaten through six games, while Albury have only dropped one and are in fourth spot.
The famed vocal home support is likely to lift the Bandits who have won their past five.
Maitland are coming off an ANZAC weekend where they banked two wins to keep their perfect start to the season going.
A sold-out Federation Centre crowd on ANZAC Day enjoyed an emphatic 95-69 win from the home side against Hornsby.
The Mustangs held a two point lead at quarter time but broke away to lead by 13 at half-time. The lead stretched beyond 20 in the third and the home side continued to cruise to victory in the fourth.
Points were shared with Christian Little scoring 15 to go with four steals, three rebounds and two assists. Dan Millburn and Will Cranston-Lown and Matt Gray all scored 13 points while Gray also notched a tidy 11 rebounds.
Young Mustangs stars Will Mortimore (12 points, nine rebounds) and Billy Parsons (12 points, 11 rebounds) were also heavy contributors, likely to impress coach Luke Boyle.
Maitland had little time to celebrate though as they faced local rivals Central Coast away on Saturday.
There was no hangover from ANZAC day though as the Mustangs raced out to an early 12 point lead to silence the home support.
The Crusaders did rally in the second quarter but were no match for Maitland in the third (28 points to 13) and fourth (21 points to 14). Central Coast slip to a 3-3 record to open the season.
Again an even spread of players contributed to the win, Little again top scored (19 points, seven rebounds) while James Hunter (17 points, four rebounds) and Parsons (13 points, 12 rebounds) made vital contributions.
The Mustangs face a tough road trip against an undefeated Albury after sliding down the NBL1 East ladder following two losses.
Maitland have a 3-3 record and sit mid table after a surprise 12 point loss to Hornsby on ANZAC Day.
Favourites on their home court against the league strugglers, the Mustangs were slow out of the blocks and trailed 19-8 at quarter time.
Maitland were unable to make up the ground with the Spiders recording their first win in 11 months. Isabella Jennings top scored for the home side with 14 points.
The Mustangs did all they could to make up for Spiders loss on Saturday against Central Coast, surging back late to push the game into overtime.
However, an experienced Crusaders line-up was able to see off the Maitland challenge, winning 78-73.
The Mustangs trailed by nine at half-time and by 11 early in the second half before drawing level in the final minute of regular time.
Sydney Hunter (16 points, 10 rebounds) top scored for the visitors including two clutch free-throws at the death to send the game into overtime.
Shak Reilly, Rachel Williams, Isabella Jennings and Natsumi Kohama also scored in the double figures for Maitland.
