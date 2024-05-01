The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

High flying Mustangs ready for Albury welcome in NBL1 East

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 1 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star Maitland forward James Hunter. File picture by Floyd Mallon
Star Maitland forward James Hunter. File picture by Floyd Mallon

Maitland will get an early test of their title credentials on the road on Saturday in a battle against Albury-Wodonga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.