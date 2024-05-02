Society of artists exhibition features stunning local works

Works at this art exhibition are one of the few things that haven't been affected by inflation, according to organisers.
Maitland Region Society of Artists is gearing up for its annual members' art exhibition, where the talent and range of the group's artists will be on full display.
Held at St James Anglican Church Hall, Morpeth, the exhibition will feature hundreds of works from acrylic and watercolour paintings to sculptures.
Opening night is Friday, May 3 from 6pm and publicity officer Chris Lucas said there's something for everyone.
"We always have beautiful artworks for sale, usually around the $200 mark and the quality is excellent," he said.
"It's something that hasn't gone up lately, the prices," president Terry Baker added.
Opening night cost is $10 and includes finger food and drinks.
The exhibition continues on Saturday (9am to 4pm) and Sunday (9am to 3pm) for a gold coin entry.
