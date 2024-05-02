The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

Society of artists exhibition features stunning local works

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 2 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Region Society of Artists publicity officer Chris Lucas (left) and president Terry Baker holding works by Verona Lucas and Lyn Baker. Picture by Simone De Peak
Maitland Region Society of Artists publicity officer Chris Lucas (left) and president Terry Baker holding works by Verona Lucas and Lyn Baker. Picture by Simone De Peak

Works at this art exhibition are one of the few things that haven't been affected by inflation, according to organisers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.