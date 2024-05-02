The Maitland Mercury
Multi-storey apartment plan for Newcastle, but Maitland misses out

May 2 2024 - 8:00pm
The East Maitland precinct in the Greater Newcastle Metropolitan plan 2036.
Maitland has been overlooked for multi-storey apartments close to train stations in the state government's latest planning policy, despite being one of the fastest growing inland cities in the country.

