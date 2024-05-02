Multi-storey apartment plan for Newcastle, but Maitland misses out

Maitland has been overlooked for multi-storey apartments close to train stations in the state government's latest planning policy, despite being one of the fastest growing inland cities in the country.
About 2000 new residents settle in the city each year - and there is a housing crisis - yet the city hasn't been included in the Transport Oriented Development (TOD) State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP).
The policy allows multi-storey apartment buildings to be built in local centre zones and shop-top housing in commercial zones that are within 400 metres of certain train stations.
Adamstown, Hamilton, Newcastle, Kotara and Cardiff are among nine Hunter train stations that are part of this venture. There are 37 train stations across the state on the TOD list.
The Mercury asked NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully's office why Maitland wasn't on the list.
The Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure responded, with a spokeswoman revealing the city had been considered in the first stage of the assessment but it "did not meet the criteria".The city's proximity to Newcastle was a key factor during the assessment, the spokeswoman said.
When asked what the government was doing to cut red tape to make these kind of developments more readily available in the city, the spokeswoman put the onus on Maitland council.
"DPHI would encourage Maitland council to review its planning controls and encourage a more diverse range of housing, in locations that are well serviced by public transport, and in areas of high amenity like town centres," she said.
If Maitland had made the list, it would have paved the way for six-storey apartment buildings in places that the government felt had the roads, water and sewage capabilities to handle the population growth.
A Maitland council spokesman said the council would have to review building heights across the Local Government Area (LGA) to achieve the outcomes in its Local Housing Strategy 2041.
He said the council was already making preparations to look at building heights around East Maitland within specific areas that were identified in the state government's Greater Newcastle Metropolitan Plan 2036.
That plan identifies zones around the East Maitland, Victoria Street and Metford train stations that are close to key infrastructure and should be considered for a diverse range of housing options.
These zones are also close to the health precinct at Metford and the new Maitland Hospital.
"Appropriate building heights should be determined in collaboration with the community and other stakeholders through the strategic planning process," he said.
"Council has commenced the preparation of a place strategy for the East Maitland catalyst area which will provide guidance on appropriate building heights within this key precinct."
The spokesman said the council was open to having multi-storey apartment buildings within 400 metres of train stations in the city.
He said East Maitland, Central Maitland and other parts of the LGA that were close to town centres and transport hubs were appropriate for a higher density of housing.
He said these areas had already been identified in the council's 2041 housing strategy and the council supported plans that "bolster housing choice and create infill development opportunities close to transport hubs".
"Council supports the consideration of a range of approaches to increase densities in a manner that is sustainable and contributes to the revitalisation of centres and increased liveability for our existing communities," he said.
"Increasing the choice and range of housing types in these locations is a key outcome of the Maitland Local Housing Strategy 2041."
