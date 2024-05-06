The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hunter braces for another week of wet as rain settles in

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 6 2024 - 10:29am, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter River at Melville Ford on Monday morning. Picture by Laura Rumbel
The Hunter River at Melville Ford on Monday morning. Picture by Laura Rumbel

SES units have been kept busy over the weekend with calls for sandbags and help with leaking roofs, and the wet conditions aren't easing up any time soon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.