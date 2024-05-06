Hunter braces for another week of wet as rain settles in

SES units have been kept busy over the weekend with calls for sandbags and help with leaking roofs, and the wet conditions aren't easing up any time soon.
The rain and mud are here to stay with showers expected to continue to fall throughout the week.
After heavy rain overnight, showers are expected to continue in the Lower Hunter on Monday with low to moderate falls expected.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology patchy showers are likely to persist over the coming days, with the risk of moderate to heavy falls increasing again at the end of the week.
Maitland recorded 20.8mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am Monday, with 14.8mm falling between 4am and 9am Monday morning.
At Tocal, 19.6mm was recorded in the 24 hours to 9am Monday, while 54mm was recorded at Williamtown and 22.2mm was recorded at Singleton in the same period.
Between 9am Saturday and 9am Sunday, 16mm was recorded at Maitland, 19.6mm was recorded at Tocal, 18mm was recorded at Williamtown and 11.4mm was recorded at Singleton.
Live Traffic has recorded water over multiple roads in Maitland.
At 9.30am Monday Sharkeys Lane, Lorn was closed in both directions due to flooding.
Melrose Street between Belmore Road and Williams Close, Lorn was also closed in both directions.
At East Maitland, water over the road was recorded at Raymond Terrace Road near the hospital.
All directions of traffic were being affected by water over the road at Thornton on Mcfarlanes Road between Settlers Boulevard and Raymond Terrace Road.
Buses are replacing trains between Newcastle and Maitland due to flooding on the tracks at Sandgate.
After an earlier closure, trains are up and running again between Maitland and Dungog.
Maitland SES Unit has been kept busy over the past 24 hours with requests for sandbags at properties in several suburbs.
The unit received reports of water inundation and leaking roofs in East Maitland, Lorn, Aberglasslyn, Morpeth and Rutherford.
An SES spokesman said this was a timely reminder for residents to keep their gutters clear so water doesn't get into roofs.
With more rain forecast for the remainder of the day and into tomorrow, the SES will continue to monitor conditions across Maitland and the Lower Hunter.
The SES has been called to six rescues since Sunday morning - one at Tea Gardens, three at Gosford and two at Ourimbah - which came after people drove into deep floodwater.
There is a very high chance of showers in the Lower Hunter on Monday, with daytime temperatures expected between 16 and 21 degrees.
The rain continues on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with a high chance of showers in the Lower Hunter and the temperature reaching a maximum of 21 and falling to a low of 11 degrees.
The outlook for the weekend is much the same at this stage with showers on the forecast and temperatures reaching about 20 degrees.
