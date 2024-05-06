Buses replace trains between Maitland and Newcastle due to flooding on tracks

A limited number of buses are replacing trains between Newcastle Interchange and Maitland due to flooding on the tracks at Sandgate.
After an earlier closure, trains are running again between Maitland and Scone/Dungog on the Hunter Line.
Passengers are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Passengers should also listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates.
For the latest public transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info or download a transport app.
