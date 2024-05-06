Ugly win keeps Blacks rolling along in premiership defence

MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham drilled into the Blacks during the pre-season the importance of a strong start to their Hunter Rugby premiership defence.
On Saturday, the Blacks edged out Merewether 18-7 at Townson Oval to make it four wins from four games and open a three-point lead at the top of the ladder.
Maitland beat Merewether 32-26 in the 2023 grand final to win their first premiership since 1999. The Blacks won 11 straight to claim the minor premiership. The run ended with a one-point loss to Merewether in the major semi-final - their only defeat in the final 14 games.
"Through the preseason we spoke are about and worked really hard to make sure we regained the momentum we finished the season with last year," Cunningham said. "Although a couple of our early wins have been scrappy, the fact we are winning ugly fills me with a lot of confidence.
"I'm more than happy with 4-0 but we need to be a bit more consistent with our execution of the game plan."
The Blacks had to work hard against a plucky Greens outfit on Saturday.
Hooker Jock Barry crossed from a driving maul in the third minute but from there it was an arm wrestle.
The Blacks led 11-7 at half-time and didn't seal the win until deep in the second half when Tom Lovegrove crossed.
"Merewether were very good defensively," Cunningham said.
"We threw a fair bit at them.
"I was happy with our guys. We really got into the arm wrestle. In the first half, our line speed was great but the execution of the tackle let us down. They made a few half breaks and were able to get out of some tricky situations. Second half, the attitude changed and our commitment to the tackle was much better and that showed, keeping them scoreless.
"Nick Davidson had a great game. He got through a mountain work. He did a heap defensively but more with some really tough carries into some god jarring defence.
"Beau Gerrard was great. They sent a lot of traffic down Beau's channel at 13 and up against an elusive runner like Lachy Milton, he handled it well."
In the other game, Hamilton hung on to beat Wanderers 24-17 at Hawkins Oval despite playing the final 15 minutes with 14 men.
Replacement Tute Grant was sent off in the 65th minute after receiving a second yellow card for a high tackle. His first card in the 55th minute was for repeated team infringements.
Wanderers also had two players sent to the sinbin during a stop-start clash.
The Two Blues led 10-3 in the 20th minute before conceded a converted try on half-time.
Hamilton fullback Sam McNeil dived over two minutes into the second half to open a 17-10 lead.
Four minutes later, Wanderers centre Harry Sainsbury crossed for his second to draw level at 17-all.
Lock Logan Flutely wrestled his way over on the hour after a break by Liam Bowden to put the Hawks up again.
Wanderers were camped in the Hawks territory late but couldn't produce a killer blow.
"Some of our play in attack was really good," Hamilton coach Marty berry said. "We scored some of the best tries since I have coached at the Hawks. They were beautiful.
"In defence we scrambled well. I was disappointed that we had to scramble.
"We have to sort out our discipline. We are getting smashed with penalties every week.
"Tute was a bit unfortunate. The first card was for repeat team penalties. The second was a high tackle. It was on the shoulder. I thought it was penalty but he got a yellow card.
'We need to pick up on the little stuff. There were a number of penalties at the ruck - holding on ball, incorrect entry, not rolling away. Offside are the big one. That is just being lazy. We need to take an extra yard at the ruck."
The match between University and Southern Beaches was postponed.
