The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Upgrade works continue at Maitland Resource Recovery Facility

By Newsroom
May 6 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Resource Recovery Facility from above. Picture supplied
Maitland Resource Recovery Facility from above. Picture supplied

Maitland City Council's transformation of the Maitland Resource Recovery Facility is moving into the next phase, with work starting on Monday on a raft of upgrades targeting improved safety, accessibility, and customer service.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.