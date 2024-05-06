Pickers iron out early season kinks as rep hangover takes hold

The Pickers are working on a next man up mentality as a long representative program continues to hamper the defending premier's early season form, coach Matt Lantry said.
Maitland lost six players to the country championships in March and will be without five for the city-country clash on May 18.
While supportive of his players representing the region and potentially their state, the Pickers mentor also worries about player burnout and believes a review of the representative format is required.
"I don't think the model works, the quality of the representative program is poor at best," Lantry said.
"It's an extensive program for something that Newcastle is going to win for the next 10 years hands down - we know that, everyone know's that."
He said a Newcastle and Sydney match would be better option and from that game selecting a state side to play Queensland. The other associations could then be left to play the country championships.
"Allow the two heavyweights of NSW Rugby League to go head to head in Newcastle and Sydney to see who is the best competition," Lantry said.
"Then why can't there be a touring team at the end of the season who then goes and plays in an emerging nations area that helps develops the game like in Fiji or PNG."
The Pickers will welcome an in-form Lakes side to Maitland Sportsground on Saturday, May 11, with some weary legs but with a renewed confidence after a stirring performance against Cessnock.
In a wet and fierce Coalfields derby, the Pickers led 12-10 late in the match but had to settle for a draw after a Goannas penalty goal.
Lantry described the match as one of the most physical encounters he's seen in some time. While the conditions impacted Maitland's execution in attack, they were defensively resolute, holding out an undefeated Cessnock for large periods of the match.
"We turned up to play and it's a tough road trip going out there. They had a good crowd, old boys day, which always makes it challenging," Lantry said.
After four matches the Pickers are fifth on a congested Newcastle RL ladder. Lantry said there has been a noticeable improvement in the quality of teams Maitland has faced so far.
"A lot of clubs have recruited quite heavily to ensure that they can compete with us and that's proven a challenge," he said.
"Key recruits in the offseason have helped improve club rosters that have closed the gap between us and the other clubs.
"We're up for the challenge. We're not playing overly well at the moment but hoping the good performances are not too far away."
