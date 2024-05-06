The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Pickers iron out early season kinks as rep hangover takes hold

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 6 2024 - 1:30pm
Maitland's Matt Sopper-Lawler attempts to bring down Goannas fullback Lewis Young at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday, May 4. Picture Tmr Photography
The Pickers are working on a next man up mentality as a long representative program continues to hamper the defending premier's early season form, coach Matt Lantry said.

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

