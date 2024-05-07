Sporting clubs receive $50,000 boost for new equipment and upgrades

Maitland sporting clubs have big plans for the $50,000 in grant funding coming their way.
Six clubs have been approved to receive a portion of the state government's Local Sport Grant Program, which provides $50,000 in funding to each electorate.
Lochinvar Rovers will receive $10,000 for new sub benches, Maitland Polocrosse will receive $10,000 for powered camping for event attendees, and Maitland Hockey will receive $9054 for come and try, coaching and development sessions.
Hunter River Dragons will receive $8,178 for a boat trailer, Northern Suburbs Cricket Club will receive $7500 for shade shelter and City United Cricket Club will receive $5268 to purchase a bowling machine and generator.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said sport is extremely valued in the community.
"Sport is a way of life in the Maitland, we have a rich sporting history across so many different and varied sports. Sport also plays an important role in social connection for so many people in Maitland," she said.
"This funding will help our local clubs and their army of volunteers to provide more opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the benefits of sport and active recreation.
"I congratulate the funding recipients and look forward to the amazing projects they will deliver."
The Local Sport Grant Program provided $4.4 million across the state, with 579 projects awarded funding in this year's program.
Minister for Sport Steve Kamper said the grant program provides vital funds for community sport.
"This year we have doubled the funding for individual projects, meaning grassroots community sports clubs and associations can provide more programs and equipment to support their participants," he said.
"With the critical role sport plays in keeping people healthy, active and socially connected, this funding is vital to community health, wellbeing and sense of identity."
For further information visit: www.sport.nsw.gov.au/local-sport-grant-program.
