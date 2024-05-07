The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Expo helps prepare students with autism for life after school

By Newsroom
Updated May 7 2024 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A picture from the 2023 Hunter Schools Career Expo. Picture supplied
A picture from the 2023 Hunter Schools Career Expo. Picture supplied

Transitioning out of high school can be a daunting prospect for many teenagers, none more so than for those with an Autism diagnosis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.