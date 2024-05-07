Expo helps prepare students with autism for life after school

Transitioning out of high school can be a daunting prospect for many teenagers, none more so than for those with an Autism diagnosis.
Preparing for Post School Life Expo, hosted by Aspect Hunter School, is an annual event that has been developed as part of Aspect Hunter School's Work Education and Work Skills program.
Funded by the Greater Charitable Foundation, the overarching goal of the program is to improve employment outcomes and opportunities for young autistic people upon transition to post-school employment and/or tertiary study.
This year's expo, to be held at Aspect Hunter School on Wednesday, 8 May from 1pm to 2.30pm, will feature 22 stalls that will provide attendees with access to a wide range of services and organisations that can assist students, as well as their families and carers, as they move into adulthood.
Students, families and staff from Aspect Hunter School, local high schools, as well as interested members of the community are invited to attend this year's event.
Aspect Hunter School principal Craig McNee said that expo is part of Aspect Hunter School's commitment to supporting student through to the next stage of their lives.
"For many of our students, high school has provided not just a place for education, but also a safe, caring, stable and inclusive environment, which is why transitioning to a new vocation can be particularly daunting," he said.
"Our Work Education and Work Skills program provides our senior students with a range of critical skills and opportunities in taking the important steps in transitioning out of high school.
"The Post School Life Expo also enables us to link our families with key services providers that can further assist in making this transition process."
