Reminder to vaccinate pets after parvo outbreak at the pound

Maitland City Council is highlighting the importance of pet vaccination following a string of parvovirus cases at the Maitland Animal Management Facility.
Since Monday, April 22 when the facility closed to the public, nine cases of canine parvovirus (CPV) have been reported, mostly in animals that have been out in the community and collected by council rangers.
The facility will remain under lockdown until two weeks after the most recent reported case, a measure Maitland City Council manager development and compliance Cindy Littlewood said would "help staff limit the spread".
"We're implementing a range of precautions to manage the spread, such as chemically sanitising surfaces and footpaths around the facility, and additional PPE protocols for staff members," Ms Littlewood explained.
"This means no visitors are permitted on site, as we work on limiting further cases of CPV. If you are looking to drop off a stray animal, please call ahead to assist staff during this closure period.
"At this stage, we don't have a firm date on when the facility will reopen to the public, as we will be continuing with the above measures until no cases of CPV have been identified for at least 14 days."
Canine parvovirus (CPV) is an infectious disease that causes gastrointestinal illness in dogs and can be especially dangerous in puppies.
Symptoms include loss of appetite, severe vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration. If your dog is showing symptoms, contact your vet immediately.
Ms Littlewood said if an animal is unvaccinated or left untreated, parvovirus can have a high mortality rate.
"If your dog isn't up to date on their vaccinations, it's vital you contact your local veterinarian to tee something up; this is the most effective method of avoiding the virus," she said.
The Maitland Animal Management Facility is owned by Maitland City Council and also accepts animals from the Cessnock and Dungog local government areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.