Reminder to vaccinate pets after parvo outbreak at the pound

By Newsroom
May 8 2024 - 9:10am
A pup at the vet. File picture by Addison Hamilton
Maitland City Council is highlighting the importance of pet vaccination following a string of parvovirus cases at the Maitland Animal Management Facility.

