It's time to say thanks and celebrate mum

The mums and grandmothers of St Nick's in Maitland well and truly felt the love on Wednesday morning when they were treated to a special Mother's Day morning tea.
More than 50 mums, grandmothers and family members came along to St Nicholas Early Education Maitland to join the children in making flower bouquets, cookies and craft to celebrate Mother's Day.
Charlotte, 3, and Penelope Howell, 1, were lucky enough to have both their mum and grandmother in attendance, and were enjoying the Wednesday morning sunshine together.
Their grandmother, or 'MooMa' as they affectionately call her, Angelique Richards, said Mother's Day is a time to reflect on how lucky she is.
The mother of five and grandmother of two is looking forward to the big day, as it will be the first one in years all of her children - even those living overseas - will be with her. "It means how much I love my children, they're just beautiful," she said.
St Nicholas Early Education Maitland director Emily McKenna said events like this morning tea help create a sense of belonging for the children and families.
"Most families have [been able to attend], so if it hasn't been mums it's been grandmothers or fathers, all the special people in our children's lives," she said.
The highlight of the morning for many was making flower bouquets.
Ms McKenna said celebrating Mother's Day is very special.
"It's about recognising the special people in our children's lives and how important they are in our children's lives," she said.
