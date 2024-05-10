The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community
Our People

It's time to say thanks and celebrate mum

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 10 2024 - 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angelique Richards and Charlotte, 3, Elizabeth and Penelope Howell, 1, celebrating Mother's Day at St Nicholas Early Education Centre Maitland. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Angelique Richards and Charlotte, 3, Elizabeth and Penelope Howell, 1, celebrating Mother's Day at St Nicholas Early Education Centre Maitland. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The mums and grandmothers of St Nick's in Maitland well and truly felt the love on Wednesday morning when they were treated to a special Mother's Day morning tea.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.