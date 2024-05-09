Maitland Taste to celebrate the best in local food, wine and produce

Get set to celebrate the best food, wine and produce the region has to offer at Maitland Taste.
On from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19, The Levee will transform into a culinary wonderland, offering an array of gourmet delights, live entertainment and family friendly activities.
Maitland City Council events coordinator Adam Franks said the event showcases locally sourced produce, skilled chefs and artisanal creations.
This year's program will feature two new themed pop up eateries: Coffin Lane will be transformed into the Boydell's Bubbles Bar as part of a collaboration with Boydell's wines, and Dransfield Lane will transform into the Dransfield Diner, featuring a retro diner style makeover filled with classic milk bar food vendors and sweet treats.
The weekend will be filled with live music, entertainment, market stalls, live cooking demonstrations on the Kitchen Stage, gardening and permaculture tips on the Garden Stage and the addition of a 'long lunch' experience at Acacia Dining.
The Acacia Dining long lunch will feature a three course menu featuring local produce, and each course is thoughtfully matched with a pairing from Usher Tinkler Wines.
The long lunch is on Sunday, May 19 from 12pm to 3pm and will also feature live music for a great afternoon of food, wine and entertainment.
Get tickets ($85) at events.humanitix.com/acacia-dining-x-usher-tinker-long-lunch.
