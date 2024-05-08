The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Show me the money. Older Aussies fight to keep cash

Eileen Wood
By Eileen Wood
May 9 2024 - 6:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Without cash how would we pay for that bargain at the garage sale or swap meet. ACM file picture
Without cash how would we pay for that bargain at the garage sale or swap meet. ACM file picture

Older Australians are urged to use cash whenever possible to counter government and bank attempts to create a cashless society.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eileen Wood

Eileen Wood

Senior Journalist

I'm a senior news journalist at The Senior newspaper, the leading publication bringing targeted news on issues affecting older Australians. We cover NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, SA and WA. If you have a story idea I would love to hear it. You can email me: eileen.wood@thesenior.com.au or phone The Senior 02-4355-5000, mob. 0487 495 805

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.