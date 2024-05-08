The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Four Maitland players named in NSW Country squad

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 9 2024 - 9:07am, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland five-eighth Chad O'Donnell will captain the NSW Country side to play City in Sydney on May 18. File picture
Maitland five-eighth Chad O'Donnell will captain the NSW Country side to play City in Sydney on May 18. File picture

Eleven Newcastle Rugby League players including four Maitland Pickers have gained NSW Country selection for next week's annual clash with City in Sydney.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.