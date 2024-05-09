Speeding the top cause of fatal crashes on our roads

Speeding is the leading cause of fatal crashes on Maitland's roads, a problem that could easily be solved by motorists sticking to the speed limit.
Between 2018 and 2022, the Maitland Local Government Area recorded 692 reportable crashes, including 12 fatalities and 129 series injuries.
Speeding accounted for 19.6 per cent of those crashes, followed by fatigue at 11.1 per cent.
For National Road Safety week, which is on from May 5 to 12, Maitland City Council's transport and infrastructure engineering operations manager Chris Pinchen is shining light on the importance of being safe on the roads.
Mr Pinchen said mos speeding deaths happen while driving less than 10km/h over the speed limit, and the majority of crashes (44.9 per cent) in Maitland happen on low speed 50km/h roads, and a further 29 per cent happen on 60km/h roads.
"We encourage all road users to stay safe when they're behind the wheel and take the National Road Safety Week pledge to 'drive so others survive', Mr Pinchen said.
"Road safety is a shared responsibility and everyone needs to make safe decisions on and around roads to prioritise safety."
Mr Pinchen said council works with NSW Police and Transport for NSW to deliver projects that promote a road safe culture in our community, such as the Maitland Local Roads Speed Program where electronic vehicle activated signage (VAS) is used at various locations to display a driver's speed.
The program has shown positive results with decreases in average speeds recorded where the VAS was placed.
The community can have its say about proposed road safety changes to High Street, Maitland and Belmore Road, Lorn, which involve establishing a High Pedestrian Activity Area, incorporating 40km/h speed limits, installing extra signage and integrating traffic calming devices such as raised crossings.
Residents can share thoughts and feedback on the plan at maitlandyoursay.com.au until Monday, June 3.
