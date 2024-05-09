The Maitland Mercurysport
Maitland Magpies look to add two players to young squad

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
May 9 2024
The Maitland Mapgies, pictured against Cooks Hill, are struggling to convert their chances in front of goal. Picture by Graham Sport Photography.
The Maitland Magpies will look to add at least two players to boost experience and add depth to their young NNSW NPLM squad.

