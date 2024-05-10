The Maitland Mercury
Domestic violence rates on the rise in Maitland

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 10 2024 - 2:00pm
Carrie's Place CEO Jayne Clowes. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Carrie's Place CEO Jayne Clowes. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Women's refuge Carrie's Place is grappling with a 13 per cent rise in domestic violence assaults and as a result working beyond its capacity and handing out tents for victims to sleep in.

