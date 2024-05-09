Crisis point: plea for more foster carers

The need for foster carers across Maitland and the Lower Hunter has reached a crisis point with organisations who place children into care issuing an urgent plea for help.
The call comes after the NSW government announced it will establish an urgent review of the foster care system across the state.
Because of the lack of local foster carers, some children are being put up in hotels and motels with carers on rotating shifts looking after them.
Life Without Barriers is one local organisation that offers a range of family-based care and intensive-therapeutic care services across Maitland and the Lower Hunter.
When it comes to placing a carer with a child, Northern NSW regional director for child youth and family services Kathryn Allen said it depends on the carer's skills, capability, their lifestyle and the needs of the child. "Some of the greatest outcomes we see are when families and carers can be really connected," she said.
In terms of supporting young people in foster care, Ms Allen said there are simply not enough carers. "It's a phenomenon that is being experienced across the world," she said.
In response to repairing a broken foster care system, the NSW Labor government will establish an urgent review of the foster care system.
The review comes after a damning report that details the first-hand experiences of the state's most vulnerable young people in emergency accommodation.
Minister for families and communities Kate Washington said under the former government, the use of hotels and motels for vulnerable children skyrocketed, and the child protection system was left to spiral out of control. "We have begun the work to repair the system, but we have a long road to travel to make sure we deliver the best outcomes for young people and taxpayers," she said.
Ms Washington said the urgent review will uncover ways to give vulnerable kids the future they deserve. "Starting with a stable, loving home instead of hotels and motels with rotating shift workers," she said. For more information, visit the Life Without Barriers website.
