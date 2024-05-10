East Maitland Rotary's Mother's Day flowers fundraiser marks 25 years

Pick up a beautiful bunch of flowers for mum this weekend from one of Rotary's roadside stalls and you'll be supporting local causes at the same time.
This year is the Rotary Club of East Maitland's 25th year selling Mother's Day flowers, and it has become by far the group's most important fundraiser of the year.
Mother's Day flowers fundraiser organiser Brian Coffey said lots of good comes from buying these flowers.
"Buying flowers from Rotary has the double benefit of great flowers and enabling all profits to be directly reinvested in supporting community groups and Rotary charities, such as mental health research," he said.
"Over 25 years, the club has donated $325,372 to support our community and make a difference thanks to around 30 volunteers each year."
Mr Coffey said the stalls are authorised by Maitland council which is a process that takes months of preparation.
"Look for the pink signs and flags on the major access routes around East Maitland for our eight roadside stalls," he said.
The fundraiser kicks off on Friday, May 10 with stalls near East Maitland cemetery and Wrights Farm from 12pm to 4.30pm.
On Saturday, May 12 all eight stalls will be open from 7.30am to 4.30pm.
On Sunday, May 12 the stalls will be open from 7.30am until sold out at limited locations.
The stalls will be at:
East Maitland Rotary seeks to minimise conflict with local florists by avoiding locations near retail premises and selling single colour chrysanthemum bunches and one mixed native floral bouquet.
Greenhills Rotary Club will also be selling flowers from additional locations in and around Maitland.
Visit East Maitland Rotary on Facebook for updates www.facebook.com/eastmaitlandrotary.
