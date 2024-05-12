Maitland Magpies keen to get points on Mother's Day against Olympic

The Maitland Magpies women will be hoping to treat their mums to a Mother's Day victory when they host Newcastle Olympic at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.
The Magpies were given the all clear on Sunday morning to proceed with the clash and look to extend their winning streak to seven games in a rain-interrupted start to the season.
The Magpies past past two matches have been postponed and have not been in action since defeating competition leaders Broadmeadow Magic 5-1 on Sunday, April 28.
The Magpies are on 18 points, five points behind Broadmeadow Magic who had a 5-2 win against Adamstown on Saturday night, but with three games in hand.
Maitland's catch-up game against New Lambton on Wednesday night was postponed for the second time with the pitch unfit for play.
Last Sunday's game against Warners Bay was washed out but has been rescheduled for Cooks Square Park on June 9.
Magpies coach Keelan Hamilton said the team were able to train on the main pitch for the first time in a couple of weeks and at this stage were confident that they will be able to get on the field on Sunday.
Hamilton said the Magpies had been able to reschedule two of their three postponed fixtures to free weekends later in the season.
"Hopefully we get a bit of continuity from now on as you don't want to be missing games and also finding yourself with a tiring schedule of midweek catch-up games later in the season," he said.
"The girls are working or at school, so it can get pretty exhausting if you have to play too many midweek fixtures."
Hamilton said he was very happy with the Magpies form prior to the latest washouts.
"We've been playing some very good football and the team is coming together really well," he said.
"We're all looking forward to Sunday against Newcastle Olympic as they are a quality team and we've had some really tight matches with them over recent seasons."
Kick off Sunday is at 4pm. Reserve grade starts at 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.