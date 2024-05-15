The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Celebrating nurses: the backbone of our health system

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 15 2024 - 2:43pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Hospital's nurses and midwives were celebrated on Friday, May 10.
Maitland Hospital's nurses and midwives were celebrated on Friday, May 10.

Nurses and midwives at Maitland Hospital had their invaluable contributions to the community celebrated at an International Nurses and Midwives Day event on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.