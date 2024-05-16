Heal Specialist Urgent Care is paving the way for concussion diagnosis

Heal Specialist Urgent Care is paving the way for concussion treatments, with its new concussion clinic in its Maitland and Newcastle centres.
The concussion clinic was launched in response to the growing concern from patients about the long-term impacts of concussions across all sporting disciplines.
Heal Specialist Urgent Care CEO and Medical Director Dr Tim Stewart said sporting clubs are realising that they need to have a better process for players who experience concussion on the field.
"Concussions can potentially have serious consequences and side effects, particularly if it's undiagnosed or there's repeat head trauma which can really increase the rate of morbidity for patients," he said.
Dr Stewart said although sports clubs do a great job on the field with on-field concussion assessments, it is crucial for players to get a more detailed review by a medical practitioner or a doctor.
"If a concussion is diagnosed then they need to be signed off from sport for a minimum mandatory period, which is usually a minimum of 12 days and for some sports it's up to three weeks and that's really for player's safety to ensure that they get the treatment they need for concussions," he said.
Dr Stewart acknowledges that it can be a challenge for patients to access a medical assessment in a timely matter and said it's hugely important that players get accurately accessed within 72 hours of the injury.
"For the first time in the Maitland community we're offering same day, expert assessment by our emergency specialist led team," he said.
Heal Specialist Urgent Care, located at East Maitland is now offering complete sports concussion assessments using a specific tool for sport concussion assessments.
"It offers quite a detailed and in-depth assessment, where the player answers some questions about symptoms and behaviour they're experiencing," Dr Stewart said.
The assessment also includes a cognitive assessment and a detailed balance assessment, which Dr Stewart said is the most accurate way to conduct a complete assessment.
"Up until we started doing same day assessments at Heal, patients were suck waiting for appointments," he said.
To be assessed immediately, patients can go directly to Heal Specialist Urgent Care's Newcastle or Maitland clinic, no bookings are required.
Heal Specialist Urgent Care clinic is open seven days a week. 8am to 6pm Sunday to Thursday and 9am to 9pm on Friday and Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.