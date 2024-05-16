The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Heal Specialist Urgent Care is paving the way for concussion diagnosis

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
May 16 2024 - 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heal Specialist Urgent Care nurse Niki (middle) with concussion clinic patient Scarlett Tressider and her mum Eliza Tressider (right). Picture supplied
Heal Specialist Urgent Care nurse Niki (middle) with concussion clinic patient Scarlett Tressider and her mum Eliza Tressider (right). Picture supplied

Heal Specialist Urgent Care is paving the way for concussion treatments, with its new concussion clinic in its Maitland and Newcastle centres.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.