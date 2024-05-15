Maitland Pickers women's almost pull off memorable debut win

The Maitland Pickers showed enormous heart and resilience to almost pull off a memorable debut win against competition benchmark Lakes United in the Oporto Women's Premiership.
Despite playing with just 11 players for 10 minutes against the women's tackle premiers, the Pickers were in front until the dying minutes of the game when Lakes scored a late try on the back of two penalties to secure an 18-16 win.
Maitland Pickers coach Russell Grigg could not be prouder of his team's fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude.
"We came close at the end, but obviously Lakes are a quality side. They got us there right on the post.
"The whole squad really stood out, but on the day the captain Brooke Carter scoring two tries and leading by example was really good.
"Latecia Haas-Quinlan in the centres, having her first game back in a year, was really good as well," he said.
Grigg said the Pickers had two players sinbinned when tempers flared after an accidental hair pull.
There was a bit of a fight and we ended up with two players in the sinbin and Lakes got away with one of their players throwing a punch and not getting sinbinned.
"We had to play for 10 minutes there with 11 on 13 which allowed Lakes to get back in the game.
"They scored one try during that period, but the girls with 11 players defended really, really well."
The Pickers managed to score another try and took back the lead.
"It wasn't until the last couple of minutes when Lakes got a couple of penalties and marched down the field that they were able to get a try," Grigg said
"With two minutes to go, one of our players couldn't get to her feet to play the ball because she had a really bad leg cramp. We got penalised with the ball with two minutes to go and that allowed them to go down the field.
"I understand the referee's call, because that is probably the right call there, but when a player's injured there has to be some duty of care there as well.
"That penalty allowed Lakes to get that opportunity to score when we pretty much had it sealed up."
Grigg said he was impressed with the Pickers' willingness to play for each other.
"You can't fault their spirit. We have built very much on connection. The girls are quite resilient in the way they approach everything. No matter what is thrown at them they will just keep turning up because they are willing to play for each other.
"That's probably our main takeaway from the game. Taking on Lakes, who won the competition last year, with 13 players is not an easy feat, let alone when you're down to 11 for 10 minutes."
Star recruit Caitlin Moran will not be playing this year, but Maitland has signed quality front rower Mercydes Faaeteete-Metcalf who played for NSW in the Under-19 State of Origin.
A Coalfields girl, Faaeteete-Metcalf has also played rep netball and basketball.
