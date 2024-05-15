$27k boost for HealthStays accommodation project

The Maitland community has 'putt' its money where it matters, with a golf day for Maitland HealthStays raising a huge $27,500.
On Tuesday, May 14 the Maitland HealthStays committee was presented with the cheque, which will go a long way towards getting the health accommodation project up and running.
Maitland HealthStays will provide accommodation on Turton Street, Metford to patients, carers and families visiting Maitland Hospital or one of the city's other healthcare providers.
Working together, five of Maitland's Rotary clubs; East Maitland, Greenhills-Maitland, Maitland, Maitland Sunrise, and Rutherford Telarah, along with Maitland Rotaract, hosted the annual Rotary Golf Day on Sunday, March 24 at East Maitland Golf Club.
Rotary Club of Maitland Sunrise spokesperson Maryka Gibson said the popular event raises much needed funds for projects in the community.
"This year we were focused on raising funds for the Maitland HealthStays Accommodation project," she said.
"This project is really important because it will provide economical, safe and accessible accommodation for patients, and their families and carers, who come from outlying rural and regional areas, to Maitland, to receive medical treatments and health services."
Representatives of the participating Rotary clubs presented the funds to Maitland HealthStays Accommodation committee chair Trevor Lunch.
Mr Lynch said raising almost $28,000 is an outstanding achievement.
"This project is so important for our local community, but it is critical for people who live in more rural and remote areas, who need to access treatment," he said.
"We are so grateful to everyone who contributed their time and money to make this vital project a reality."
