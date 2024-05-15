The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
$27k boost for HealthStays accommodation project

By Newsroom
Updated May 15 2024 - 2:45pm, first published 2:37pm
Golf Day committee chair Adrian Roach and HealthStays committee chair Trevor Lynch. Picture supplied
The Maitland community has 'putt' its money where it matters, with a golf day for Maitland HealthStays raising a huge $27,500.

