Your guide to Maitland this weekend - Taste festival and live jazz in a church

MAITLAND TASTE
THE LEVEE
Maitland Taste is on again this weekend. The three-day festival proudly presented by The Mutual Bank celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Maitland and the Hunter Region. From Friday to Sunday, indulge in the finest food, wine and produce sourced locally. The program includes gourmet food and artisan markets, food trucks, pop up eateries, garden and cooking demonstrations, live music, kids activities and vibrant light installations. Visit https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-taste for more information.
GARDEN OPEN DAY
OAKHAMPTON HEIGHTS
Located just a short drive from downtown Maitland, The Bath House Garden offers a serene escape. This seasonal country garden exudes rustic charm, surrounding a country home and a picturesque lake featuring decorative and functional areas. Gates open at 10am on Sunday, inviting visitors to explore at their own pace until 4pm. Feel free to bring a picnic and enjoy a leisurely day amidst nature's beauty. Visit https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/the-bath-house-garden-open-day for more information.
OPEN DAY
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
Visit Tocal Homestead this Sunday from 10am to 3pm for an enriching experience. Bring along a picnic to enjoy on the lush lawns, stroll through the gardens and embark on a self guided tour using provided maps and audio guides. No reservation is required, feel free to drop by at your convenience. Visit https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/tocal-homestead-open-day.
CHAPELJAZZ
MORPETH
The ChapelJazz school bands spectacular will be held at the grounds of the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception this Sunday from 11am to 4pm. This event offers students, accompanied by their teachers, a platform to showcase their musical talents to the broader community in a friendly atmosphere. Bands from Maitland schools All Saints College, Hunter Valley Grammar School and St Bede's Catholic College will be performing, as well as bands from Newcastle schools Newcastle Grammar School and Hunter School of Performing Arts. Enjoy refreshments as well as delicacies from local market stalls. The church is on the corner of George and James streets, Morpeth.
VISUAL WEIGHT
MRAG
Step inside the story of a creative friendship as Maitland Regional Art Gallery showcases significant pieces by Robert Klippel from the collection of Geoffrey Hassall. The Hassall Collection boasts numerous artworks by Klippel spanning decades of his career, each reflecting different facets of his life. Visit the Maitland Regional Art Gallery to view this exhibition or one of the others available over the weekend from 9am to 4pm. Visit https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/visual-weight-robert-klippel.
