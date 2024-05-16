Your guide to Maitland this weekend - Taste festival and live jazz in a church

The ChapelJazz school bands spectacular will be held at the grounds of the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception this Sunday from 11am to 4pm. This event offers students, accompanied by their teachers, a platform to showcase their musical talents to the broader community in a friendly atmosphere. Bands from Maitland schools All Saints College, Hunter Valley Grammar School and St Bede's Catholic College will be performing, as well as bands from Newcastle schools Newcastle Grammar School and Hunter School of Performing Arts. Enjoy refreshments as well as delicacies from local market stalls. The church is on the corner of George and James streets, Morpeth.