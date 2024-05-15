The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

FOMO lands third Gerrard brother at Maitland Blacks

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 15 2024 - 6:18pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gerrard brothers Caileb, Justis and Beau have been reunited at the Maitland Blacks. Picture by The Sports Collective
The Gerrard brothers Caileb, Justis and Beau have been reunited at the Maitland Blacks. Picture by The Sports Collective

CAILEB Gerrard reckons FOMO (fear of missing out) was the catalyst for younger brother Beau to shelve a promising rugby league career and join the Maitland Blacks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.