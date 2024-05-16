Maitland Magpies sign Burston brothers from Newcastle Olympic boost squad

The Maitland Magpies have signed Dylan and Jackson Burston from Newcastle Olympic in a significant boost to their roster during the NPL transfer window.
Maitland coach Mick Bolch said the brothers had their first training session with Magpies this week and fitted straight in.
With a crop of exciting youngsters developing, the brothers will add experience and depth to the squad and significantly boosts Maitland's hopes of making finals after a slow start to the season.
"They are both experienced players and it will help us a lot with our depth," Bolch said.
"Dylan is an energetic, holder midfielder who will bring a bit of steel to the middle of the park for us.
"He has a really good passing range.
"Jackson plays in the front-third. He is very busy, very physical and good in the air.
"He brings a little bit of a different dimension to what we've got in the front-third at the moment. He has goal scoring ability in the air which will add to our options.
"They trained on Saturday and Tuesday night with us and slotted straight into the squad very easily.
"They know a lot of the boys, Jordan Jackson, Jimmy Thompson a lot of them have played together before so I'm looking forward to the game this weekend."
In another major boost the Magpies will also welcome back Alex Reed for his first game of the season in Saturday's clash against Valentine at Croudace Bay Complex.
"Getting Alex back is like having a new player as hasn't played for us all year," Bolch said.
The Magpies back up against Broadeadow Magic at Magic Park on Tuesday, May 21 before hosting the Weston Bears in the second leg of the El Clasicoal local derby on Saturday, May 25.
The Magpies have a catch-up game against Charlestown Azzurri on Wednesday, May 29 and still have to settle on a date for their catch-up game against Edgeworth which will be determined by the Eagles' Australia Cup commitments.
"It's a big week coming up for us. Valentine and Weston are in the area we are, fighting for fourth and fifth. They are really important games," Bolch said.
