Maitland Magpies sign Burston brothers from Newcastle Olympic boost squad

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
May 16 2024 - 4:59pm
Jackson Burston celebrates a goal for Olympic. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Jackson Burston celebrates a goal for Olympic. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The Maitland Magpies have signed Dylan and Jackson Burston from Newcastle Olympic in a significant boost to their roster during the NPL transfer window.

