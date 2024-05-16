The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland's Matt Soper-Lawler relishing Country NSW call-up

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 16 2024 - 12:08pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Pickers back Matt Soper-Lawler. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland Pickers back Matt Soper-Lawler. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Matt Soper-Lawler reckons it's "right up there".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.