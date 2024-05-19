Maitland Blacks steamroll Uni 50-14 with second-half blitz

The Maitland Blacks overran University with an emphatic second-half performance to secure a bonus-points 50-14 win at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
A total Blacks blitz was only prevented by errors in the opening minutes and closing stage of the second-half which allowed Uni to score consolation converted tries.
The win takes Maitland to 28 points, 10 clear of Merewether on 28, with Hamilton third on 16 and Wanderers fourth on 15.
After leading 12-0 at the main break, the Blacks ran in six tries playing with patience and then expansive class at they dominated their opponents in both defence and offence.
"Today we showed a lot more patience with the football. Our kicking game was excellent and was complemented by our kick chase," Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said.
"We spoke this week about trying to minimise the ball turn over. Ball handling was great today in the conditions.
"The way were were patient with the footy and then the game to blow out in the middle 20 minutes of the second half was good.
"It had been building. I thought we didn't get a lot of good ball in that first half, but in the second half we got some good front-foot ball, our kicking game from Hare was really good, he put us down deep in their end and we were able to convert that into some points.
"Hare is very smart, tactically he is smart thinker and he just has a big boot on him. He is a big kick and an accurate kick, we're very lucky to have him."
Alistair Fraser was the Blacks' best with Meihana and Coby Wetini also picking up points.
Wetini scored two excellent tries darting across the line from the scrum.
As good as the Blacks attack was, the mainstay of their performance was defence.
"Our defence today was really good. We worked really hard to push and take some time off them," Cunningham said.
"There were a few stages there where we had five or six phases of defending and we took 20 metres off them in defence."
The Blacks continue to blood new talent with Noah Steinerts making his first grade debut on the wing and forward Ethan Thomas came off the bench in his debut as well.
"The last few weeks have give us a chance to give some of our second grade guys some good minutes at the back end of the half." Cunningham said.
"The fact we can bring quality players off and replace them with quality players, we are in a good spot at the moment."
University defeated Maitland 19-10 in second grade and in third grade Maitland were 27-24 winners.
In the women's competition Maitland had a 17-10 loss to Nelson Bay.
The Blacks are home to Wanderers next week. Wanderers had a 55-0 win against Southern Beaches on Saturday, while Merewether beat Hamilton 16-12 in the other game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.