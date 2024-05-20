Career expo has students spoiled for choice with post-school pathways

"There's about 120 exhibitors today and realistically the students are here for about an hour, an hour and a half, so they might not meet every one of those people and they might only stop to talk to someone for five to 10 minutes, but again that information they take, the brochure they take, the website, the link, the connection will hopefully help them make informed choices, whether that be subject choices at the school level or pathways post school level."

