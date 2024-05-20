The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Career expo has students spoiled for choice with post-school pathways

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 20 2024 - 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Valley Career Expo at Maitland Federation Centre on Friday, May 17. Pictures by Chloe Coleman

Thousands of year 10, 11 and 12 students from across the region flocked to the Hunter Valley Career Expo on Friday to arm themselves with as much information as possible as the end of their schooling draws closer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.