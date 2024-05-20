Career expo has students spoiled for choice with post-school pathways

Thousands of year 10, 11 and 12 students from across the region flocked to the Hunter Valley Career Expo on Friday to arm themselves with as much information as possible as the end of their schooling draws closer.
About 120 exhibitors lined the walls of the Maitland Federation Centre courts, with universities, TAFE, apprenticeship providers and local businesses all attending to chat with students and show what they have to offer.
When The Mercury stopped by, the University of Sydney and University of Newcastle stalls had long lines with students keen to get more information on courses, and the TAFE NSW animal management course stall was also popular with Buddy the dog on hand to entice animal lovers to learn more.
The NSW Government school-based apprenticeship stall also drew a lot of interest, as did apprenticeship organisation MEGT, disability support service provider Mai-Wel and the defence force.
Students from 30 schools attended the expo, coming from Maitland, Singleton, Cessnock, Port Stephens, Newcastle, Dungog, Scone, Aberdeen and Muswellbrook.
Educational Pathways Program careers head teacher Mick Lee said the annual expo is all about making sure students are as informed as possible.
"We have approximately 2000 students here today from all educational sectors, public, private, catholic, independent," he said.
"Today is all about planting seeds and opening their eyes to opportunities."
Mr Lee said Hunter businesses, education providers and even businesses from Sydney and interstate were there promoting their organisations, which will hopefully help students make informed choices.
"The idea is that students can actually go up and meet those people, and they can then aspire to go towards that pathway, because they just don't know what they don't know and today's an opportunity for students to actually talk to people who are looking for employees, or looking for candidates that meet their positions," he said.
"There's about 120 exhibitors today and realistically the students are here for about an hour, an hour and a half, so they might not meet every one of those people and they might only stop to talk to someone for five to 10 minutes, but again that information they take, the brochure they take, the website, the link, the connection will hopefully help them make informed choices, whether that be subject choices at the school level or pathways post school level."
