Extra 80 blood donors needed in Maitland as reserves reach critical level

Lifeblood's reserves of most blood types have dropped to critical levels, with an additional 80 donors needed this month in Maitland to meet demand.
Hunter-wide, 290 more donors need to book in this month, as Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has issued an immediate call for donors.
Without a significant boost in people donating, Lifeblood says its supplies will soon be at their lowest level this year.
The current demand for blood is extremely high and the current level of donations is struggling to keep up with this high demand.
Whilst some stock is also held in hospitals, Lifeblood says it needs 1200 people donating every day nationwide in the coming week to meet the needs of patients.
Blood and plasma are required to treat a number of life-threatening conditions and their use continues to grow each year. This is driving the very high demand for both blood and plasma and there are no signs of this changing.
Lifeblood executive director of donor experience Cath Stone has urged both new donors and those who haven't donated for some time to donate now.
"Right now, we need both blood and plasma donors; we have empty chairs across our network every single day," she said.
"Almost 4000 bags of blood are needed by hospitals every day across Australia to help patients in times of trauma, major surgery, cancer treatment, pregnancy and for a range of other medical conditions."
Just one donation could save up to three lives.
"With one in three of us needing donated blood in our lifetime, the life you save could be that of a friend or family member, so please don't wait, book now," Ms Stone said.
"Fewer than three per cent of the population donate blood regularly, yet more than 58 per cent are eligible to donate. That means there are about 10 million more people who could donate today, but don't."
Ms Stone said it was likely there would be ongoing appeals for blood this winter. Lifeblood wants blood donation to become a habit for many more Australians, and not just something people do when there is an urgent need.
"If you've been waiting for the right time to become a donor or have been thinking about coming back to donate, this is the time to act," she said.
Ms Stone also encouraged people not to rule themselves out, as many potential donors incorrectly believe they are ineligible.
"If you're unsure, you can jump on the Lifeblood website and take the eligibility quiz. And if you don't know your blood type, please make an appointment, as people of all blood types are needed right now," she said.
To book a donation, visit www.lifeblood.com.au or call 13 14 95.
