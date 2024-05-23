Your guide to Maitland this weekend - motocross, camping expo and CWA markets

GRETA EXHIBITION
BROUGH HOUSE
The Greta 75 Years - Freedom Family Friends Future exhibition is on now at Maitland Regional Museum, located in Brough House at 73 Church Street. It's open Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm until June 23. Group week day bookings are available. Entry is $5 for adults, children always free. For details contact maitlandrmuseum@gmail.com.
CAMPING, BOATING, FISHING SHOW
THE SHOWGROUND
Visit Maitland Showground for the Hunter Valley Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish and Boat Show, featuring more than 200 exhibits. It's on from 9am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday and from 9am to 4pm on Sunday. It's a fun filled day for the whole family where you can enjoy a variety of attractions including a 4WD display, camp oven cooking demonstrations, a fishing show and a freestyle bike show.
RUTHERFORD
Experience the excitement of Australia's premier motocross championship, the Pentrite ProMX Championship Motocross, round four, held from 9am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday at 60 Kyle Street, Rutherford. The event features a full schedule of practice, qualifying and racing. Spectators can meet their favourite riders for autographs, shop for deals at Trade Alley and enjoy the thrilling atmosphere of top tier motocross action.
CWA MARKET DAY
EAST MAITLAND
The East Maitland CWA is hosting a market day at the East Maitland CWA Hall this Saturday from 8am to 1pm. Members have been busy knitting, cooking and planting items for the market, and there will also be an array of bric-a-brac for sale.
ARTISAN MARKETS
MORTELS
Head to Mortels Sheepskin Factory, Thornton from 9am to 2pm on Sunday for The Sunday Muster, a boutique artisan market. The event will be a gathering of creative individuals, including artists, craftspeople and designers. This outdoor market is weather permitting. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/the-sunday-muster-artisan-markets.
SOUND BATH AND MEDITATION
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
Those interested in meditation won't want to miss this sound bath and meditation by the Banyan Tree at Tocal Homestead. From 3.15pm to 5.15pm on Sunday, experience the harmony of sound and spirit with gentle breathing and vocal techniques, helping you to stay present and fully immerse yourself in the moment. Visit mymaitland.com.au/event/by-the-banyan-tree-twilight-sound-meditation.
