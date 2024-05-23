Your guide to Maitland this weekend - motocross, camping expo and CWA markets

Visit Maitland Showground for the Hunter Valley Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish and Boat Show, featuring more than 200 exhibits. It's on from 9am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday and from 9am to 4pm on Sunday. It's a fun filled day for the whole family where you can enjoy a variety of attractions including a 4WD display, camp oven cooking demonstrations, a fishing show and a freestyle bike show.

