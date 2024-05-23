Big celebration planned to mark 75 years of Greta Migrant Camp

Despite operating for just 11 years, Greta Migrant Camp left an unmistakable stamp on Maitland, influencing the city's culture, community and development for years to come.
This June marks 75 years since the camp, which operated from 1949 to 1960, opened its gates to migrants, displaced persons and refugees from across Europe.
In its time the camp became the second largest in Australia, welcoming more than 100,000 migrants, with many choosing to permanently settle in Maitland.
On June 8, 2024, those who lived in the camp, their families and descendants, and the wider community will celebrate the anniversary of the first 600 migrants arriving at the camp at Greta Community Hall.
Author Alek Schulha, who was born in the camp, said it had a huge impact on Maitland and Australia.
"It played such an important role in Australia's and Maitland's history," he said.
"The migrants contributed greatly to the development of Maitland; they bought properties, they became ratepayers, they found jobs, they got wages, they bought things so it was a very important role that they played and Maitland benefited from that as well."
Mr Schulha said migrants would take the train into Maitland to do their shopping, and Hustlers store even employed a woman from the camp to work as an interpreter, helping other migrants with their purchases.
The camp also bought all its meat from Maitland Abattoir, a large undertaking as the camp had about 6000 to 7000 people living there at any one time.
"It had a big, big impact. The camp is 18 kilometres from Maitland but it played such a big role," Mr Schulha said.
Mr Schulha said the camp has been important to Maitland's political history as well.
While interviewing former Maitland MP Milton Morris for his book Beneath the Shadows of Mount Molly Morgan, Mr Morris revealed to Mr Schulha that the migrants were a key demographic who helped him win his first election.
"I still remember I interviewed the late Mr Milton Morris... he won his election by 200 votes and he told me before he passed away that those 200 that got him across the line were migrants from Greta Migrant Camp, and he went on to retain that seat for another 25 years," Mr Schulha said.
"He had a good rapport with the Polish and the migrants and he used to go visit them in the camp, even though that wasn't his electorate, migrants were looking for houses in Maitland so he helped them find their houses.
"And he swears and declares to me on that day, that he got over the line with those 200 votes because of the migrant vote. So that's pretty important for the city of Maitland."
As far as local politics, the camp was home to former Maitland mayor Henry Meskauskas, who arrived with his parents when he was two-years-old.
Mr Schulha said he has been hearing from descendants of the camp's residents, wanting to learn more.
"Very few originals are left, very few, and there is a second generation like me and we're all getting on... so it's good to see younger people are showing an interest into their ancestry," Mr Schulha said.
"My wife Lee and I get probably two or three inquiries a week of the third and fourth generation people ringing us up to say 'can you take us to the old camp because that's where my grandparents came from'.
"I think the camp has done well to integrate with Maitland and Maitland in its growth has benefited from the settlement of these former migrants in the city."
Lots has been planned for the 75th anniversary celebration on Saturday, June 8.
Former camp resident Jan (Ivan) Stefanowicz will attend to release the song One Hundred Thousand Migrants which he and his wife Marion have written about the camp.
Athlete Yasha Watkins, who was born in the camp in 1952, won more than 360 medals, sashes and trophies in her career and will donate all of them to Greta Museum on the day.
Elizabeth Matt (nee Lodo), who spent six years living in Greta Migrant Camp and still lives in Greta, will officially open the event.
There will also be Polish dancers, artefacts from different countries on display, Ukrainian food and live music on the day.
Entry is free, the event is on from 11am to 3pm at Greta Community Hall (1 Water Street, Greta). Bring a plate to share.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.