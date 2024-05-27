Sponsorship a win for Rutherford High rugby league players

The rugby league players of Rutherford Technology High School have been kitted out in brand new uniforms thanks to a sponsorship from a local business.
McDonalds Rutherford has pitched in to relieve costs for the school and players, donating money which the school has used for new jerseys and training uniforms, new water bottles, a marquee and to subsidise equipment costs.
The school has 175 students from year seven to 10 who are part of its TSP (talented sports program) rugby league program.
Rutherford Technology High School deputy principal Andrew Evans said the sponsorship provides more opportunity for the students in the TSP.
"It gives them a sense of identity, it provides all students with the ability to actually perform and gives them opportunities to compete at all the different carnivals wearing exactly the same uniforms," he said.
"It enables a sense of pride within the school and gives them a sense of belonging coming to school, and also creating a culture in which the community provides a unique opportunity for the students but also sees that McDonald's is also affiliated back into the school, and our students are actually also working down there as well."
McDonald's Rutherford licensee Michael Feros said it's important for the store to be involved with the community.
"We're not far from this school and we play a large part in the community," he said.
"Some of the kids that go to this school are our employees actually and they play in these football teams.
"But more importantly it's a co-branding position where we've got the young girls and the young boys all playing in competitive sports and we support that."
