Prop James Taylor stars as Maitland Pickers beat Wyong 30-14

By Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
May 26 2024 - 10:44am
James Taylor, pictured in action earlier this season, played 60 minutes straight in a man of the match performance for the Maitland Pickers. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
The Maitland Pickers led by a marathon effort by prop James Taylor delivered a disciplined performance to run out 30-14 winners against Wyong Roos at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.

