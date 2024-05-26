Prop James Taylor stars as Maitland Pickers beat Wyong 30-14

The Maitland Pickers led by a marathon effort by prop James Taylor delivered a disciplined performance to run out 30-14 winners against Wyong Roos at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
Taylor, lock Sam Anderson and halfback Brock Lamb reminded a large home crowd of their quality as young gun Joey Barber and the the next generation of Pickers took their opportunities in an injury-hit line-up.
"A number of our guys stood up on the back of getting their opportunity. Joey Barber had his best game in first grade," Pickers coach Matt Lantry said..
"Our senior guys stood up as well between Sam Anderson and James Taylor in particular, the forwards layed a great platform. Jimmy played 60 minutes straight.
"James Taylor was exceptional, we got big minutes from him. Sam Anderson was really good. He went on at the 20 minute mark and didn't come off.
"I thought our halves really executed the game plan to the 'nth' degree that we wanted to.
"Brock's execution of the game plan was excellent, first class and it was really nice to see Dan Langbride back.
"He is a vital addition for us, he provides good energy, helps our halves and takes the pressure off them.
"It was a really good team performance."
James Bradley ran in a double and there were tries to Daniel Ticehurst, Gary Anderson and Harrison Spruce.
Brock Lamb kicked four conversions and penalty goal.
Lantry said the the Roos were tough opponents and with an ounce of luck probably could have been much higher on the ladder.
"They've had injury problems and some of the games they've lost have had two, three, four points in them as well. That could easily swing around if you win those games in tight contests and you're propelled quite quickly up the ladder as well," he said.
Lantry said in a season when for and against was likely to prove important, he was pleased with how the team played out the game.
"We did let one in (try) with a slight blemish near the end, but to restrict a team of as good as quality as Wyong to 14 points is certainly a positive for us," he said.
"Irrespective of what team we put out there, there is an expectation that we win games. That's why you have a reserve grade side that is sitting towards the top of the ladder as well.
"We want those guys to be competitive every week, playing well and putting the guys above them under pressure, or when an injury comes you've got some depth to bring guys through to grab those opportunities and they did that today."
The Pickers reserves had the bye, while the Under-19s had a 26-16 win against Wyong with a double to Zack Ribbons, Isoa Kisi, Darcy Hill and Isaac Robb.
In the Women's Oporto Premiership, Western Suburbs kicked a field goal to defeat Maitland 9-8 in a thriller at Maitland Sportsground. The Pickers tries were scored by Robyn Draper and Jorja Holden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.