13-man Maitland Blacks see off late Wanderers challenge

The Maitland Blacks saw off a late Wanderers challenge despite being reduced to 13-men after two players were sin-binned and being camped on their own try line for final five minutes.
The 34-29 win at Marcellin Park on Saturday extends the Blacks unbeaten start to the 2024 reason to seven games.
It was the reigning premier's stiffest challenge to date and a exciting finish that tested coach Luke Cunningham's nerves in the frantic final minutes.
"We had to work overtime those last few minutes with a couple of guys in the sinbin," Cunningham said.
"Two men down to hold them out for the last five minutes camped on our try line would have been exciting to watch, but as a coach it wasn't as pleasant."
Pat Batey received a yellow card for intentional Infringement at the ruck and Dane Zallinger was sent for a lifting tackle.
The yellow cards came just minutes after Wanderers' forward Charles Fielder scored the second of his two tries to reduce the margin to five points.
Just minutes earlier Maitland scored to take a 34-24 lead, but neither teams was able to exert control for long.
"It seesawed for the first half of the match and then we got a couple of tries to push it out to a 12-point lead and then Wanderers clawed their way back in," Cunningham said.
"We were in control of the game, but at crucial times we let out foot off the accelerator and allowed Wanderers back into it and make it more of a contest."
Cunningham said despite being unbeaten to start the season the Blacks were still highly motivated.
"You can always find areas to improve on. They are a pretty grounded group and they hold themselves accountable," he said.
"They are not big-headed by any means and I certainly don't think they are complacent, which makes that side of things a lot easier.
"Each week every side has their strengths and weaknesses and it keeps the blokes fresh in their approach to the game."
Cunningham said they were a very driven group and he hadn't had to ever question their effort or commitment.
"We had three or four guys who probably shouldn't have played, because they had been unwell all week. A few of them hadn't trained at all," he said.
"For them to still front and put in the effort they did is an indicator of their commitment to what we are doing.
"They certainly give their all."
Cunningham said the Blacks were strong across the board with Sam Callow, Justis Gerrard, Beau Gerrard and Dane Corben the best on the day.
"Sam Callow and Justis Gerrard did a mountain of work in the forwards getting us over the advantage line in attack," he said.
"Beau Gerrard was great. He scored a couple of good tries and Dane Corbin had another great game.
"Dane was excellent in the way he controlled our attack and he made some really smart choices with the football which created opportunities for the guys outside.
"They were the pick, but everyone contributed in their own way."
In Premier 2, Maitland were beaten 33-34 in a thriller by Wanderers, with Tom Lovegrove scoring a double.
In Premier 3, Wanderers defeated Maitland 39-12 and in the women's the Two Blues defeated the Blacks 45-14.
