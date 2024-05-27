$77k boost to make city's bus stops safer and more accessible

Maitland's bus stops will receive $77,250 in funding, with 26 stops to be upgraded with new signage, safer boarding points, tactile indicators and new connecting paths.
As well as the 26 upgraded stops, the funding covers a new bus shelter at the 14 Mitchell Drive, East Maitland bus stop.
Funding comes from the NSW government's $1.6 million Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Scheme, which will see 149 regional bus stop improvement programs rolled out across the state.
Maitland City Council will receive $77,250 from the latest round of the scheme for the upgrades and new bus shelter.
Upgrade works will include a mix of treatments, including installation of tactile indicators to help people with vision impairment, establishment of safer boarding points, erection of new signage and support poles and construction of connecting paths.
Member for Maitland and minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said she is happy to see Hunter communities have benefited from the scheme.
"Better bus stops make public transport more accessible and attractive as an option to get around our community so these investments are very welcome," she said.
"Whether it's upgrades to improve safety, travel experience, or new shelters to protect people as they wait for public transport; these investments will deliver a range of positive benefits to all transport users and future generations for many years to come."
Minister for Disability Inclusion Kate Washington said the upgrades will make it easier for residents to catch buses.
"By investing in better bus stops we're delivering on our commitment to make NSW more accessible and inclusive - one bus stop at a time," she said.
Port Stephens Council will use $80,500 in grant funding to build two new shelters and upgrade 12 existing shelters.
Cessnock City Council will benefit from $88,000 which will be used to build two new bus shelters and upgrade 11 existing shelters.
Maitland City Council new bus shelter site:
Maitland City Council bus stops to receive upgrades:
