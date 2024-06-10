The Maitland Mercury
Humbled and honoured: Louise Lane awarded Australian Corrections Medal

By Newsroom
June 10 2024 - 2:00pm
Maitland Community Corrections manager Louise Lane. Picture supplied
Maitland Community Corrections manager Louise Lane has been awarded the Australian Corrections Medal in the King's Birthday Honours.

