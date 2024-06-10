Humbled and honoured: Louise Lane awarded Australian Corrections Medal

Maitland Community Corrections manager Louise Lane has been awarded the Australian Corrections Medal in the King's Birthday Honours.
She was awarded for distinguished service and dedication to corrections.
Ms Lane is responsible for the delivery of offender management programs at the Maitland Community Corrections office.
As a result of Louise's leadership and hands-on approach, the Maitland office delivers a significant number of offender management programs each year.
She continues to have direct offender contact with the participants of the Aboriginal Art Program, and other specific programs like Dress for Success.
"I feel both humbled and honoured to have been nominated for such a prestigious award, and I am also grateful to have worked alongside some incredible people with a shared commitment to improving outcomes for the people of NSW," Ms Lane said.
"I have been very fortunate to have worked for over 30 years in an area where you can make a real difference."
Ms Lane is one of eight Corrective Services NSW staff who have been acknowledged in this year's King's Birthday Honours List.
Corrective Services NSW acting commissioner Leon Taylor congratulated the women and men for upholding the values that underpin their roles and working to protect their colleagues and the community.
"These people have exceeded expectations in a tough job, ensuring our workplaces are safe, efficient and committed to reducing recidivism," Mr Taylor said.
"I acknowledge the importance of their individual and collective contribution; they have made a positive impact on safety in NSW and undoubtedly have helped their colleagues do the same."
He said the eight staff members contribute to corrections in different areas, from high-level management, program creation and design, to working with individual inmates to transition from custody.
"These people are examples of our best and brightest. What they have in common is not just excellence in outcomes of their work, but they have consistently shown professionalism and respect to the people around them," Mr Taylor said.
"Congratulations - you each inspire all of us in CSNSW to work to the best of our ability and have a positive impact on those in our care."
